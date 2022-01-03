PIL filed before Cal HC seeking cancellation of Gangasagar Mela in Bengal

A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking cancellation of this year's Gangasagar Mela in Bengal amid the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases.

The petitioner, a doctor by profession, claimed that the infection may spread further as around 30 lakh pilgrims visit the religious fair at Sagar Island every year.

He prayed that the Gangasagar Mela be stopped for this year as the state had been witnessing a prolific rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The petitioner's lawyer said that the matter may come up for hearing before a division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

