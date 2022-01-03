Left Menu

PIL filed before Cal HC seeking cancellation of Gangasagar Mela in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:31 IST
PIL filed before Cal HC seeking cancellation of Gangasagar Mela in Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking cancellation of this year's Gangasagar Mela in Bengal amid the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases.

The petitioner, a doctor by profession, claimed that the infection may spread further as around 30 lakh pilgrims visit the religious fair at Sagar Island every year.

He prayed that the Gangasagar Mela be stopped for this year as the state had been witnessing a prolific rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The petitioner's lawyer said that the matter may come up for hearing before a division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022