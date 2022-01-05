U.S., Norway, UK and EU warn Sudanese military against unilaterally appointing new prime minister
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 01:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States, Norway, Britain and the EU warned the Sudanese military on Tuesday they would not support a new prime minister unless a broad range of civilian stakeholders are involved.
"Unilateral action to appoint a new Prime Minister and Cabinet would undermine those institutions' credibility and risks plunging the nation into conflict," the U.S., Norway, UK and EU said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK, U.S. and other nations express concern after Hong Kong elections
Now-dominant Omicron variant drives surge in COVID cases across U.S.
U.S. files action to return $150 Million in alleged embezzled funds to Sony
U.S. records first death believed related to Omicron variant -ABC News
Now-dominant Omicron variant drives surge in COVID cases across U.S.