U.S., Norway, UK and EU warn Sudanese military against unilaterally appointing new prime minister

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 01:02 IST
The United States, Norway, Britain and the EU warned the Sudanese military on Tuesday they would not support a new prime minister unless a broad range of civilian stakeholders are involved.

"Unilateral action to appoint a new Prime Minister and Cabinet would undermine those institutions' credibility and risks plunging the nation into conflict," the U.S., Norway, UK and EU said in a statement.

