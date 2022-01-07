Left Menu

Delhi: Man, son killed after ceiling of room collapses

07-01-2022
A man and his son were killed after the ceiling of a room in their house in northwest Delhi's Begumpur area collapsed on Friday morning, fire officials said.

One person was injured in the incident, they said.

Information was received at 4.24 am that the ceiling of a room on the first floor of a two-storey house had collapsed, the officials said.

A 65-year-old man who was identified as Kedar and his son Sonu (30) were killed in the incident. One person, Pramod (43), suffered a head injury and another, Anil (40), was rescued, a senior fire official said.

All four people were rushed to the Ambedkar Hospital, the official said.

