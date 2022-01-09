Man killed after petty dispute on road in Nagpur; 3 held

A 25-year-old man was killed allegedly by three persons following a dispute after his scooter brushed past their two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said.

The incident took place on Friday night in Hudkeshwar area when the deceased, Jitendra Vikas Chopde, was going a scooter with a friend after having dinner at a roadside eatery.

Their vehicle brushed past the motorcycle of the accused in Chandrakiran Nagar. Chopde allegedly hurled abuses at one the accused which led to an argument between the two sides, an official from Hudkeshwar police station said on Saturday.

The three accused, including two adult siblings and a juvenile, then allegedly stabbed Chopde with a sharp weapon and also attacked his friend. The two injured persons were later taken to a hospital where Chopde died, while his friend was undergoing treatment, he said.

The police on Saturday arrested the two accused brothers and detained the juvenile, the official said, adding that a case was registered against them on charges of murder and other offences. Chopde's family members on Saturday kept the body outside the Hudkeshwar police station, demanding the arrest of two more persons allegedly involved in the incident, he said.

