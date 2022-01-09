Left Menu

Man killed after petty dispute on road in Nagpur; 3 held

Chopdes family members on Saturday kept the body outside the Hudkeshwar police station, demanding the arrest of two more persons allegedly involved in the incident, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-01-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 10:07 IST
Man killed after petty dispute on road in Nagpur; 3 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was killed allegedly by three persons following a dispute after his scooter brushed past their two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said.

The incident took place on Friday night in Hudkeshwar area when the deceased, Jitendra Vikas Chopde, was going a scooter with a friend after having dinner at a roadside eatery.

Their vehicle brushed past the motorcycle of the accused in Chandrakiran Nagar. Chopde allegedly hurled abuses at one the accused which led to an argument between the two sides, an official from Hudkeshwar police station said on Saturday.

The three accused, including two adult siblings and a juvenile, then allegedly stabbed Chopde with a sharp weapon and also attacked his friend. The two injured persons were later taken to a hospital where Chopde died, while his friend was undergoing treatment, he said.

The police on Saturday arrested the two accused brothers and detained the juvenile, the official said, adding that a case was registered against them on charges of murder and other offences. Chopde's family members on Saturday kept the body outside the Hudkeshwar police station, demanding the arrest of two more persons allegedly involved in the incident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
4
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022