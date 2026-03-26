Maharashtra Fuel Supply Unfazed Amidst Panic Rumors
Maharashtra's minister Girish Mahajan assures citizens of a stable fuel supply amidst panic due to rumors of a shortage. Statements from opposition leaders have sparked unnecessary fear, leading to a surge in demand and perceived scarcity. Authorities urge against hoarding and warn about spreading false information.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is experiencing a wave of unwarranted panic concerning its fuel supply, state minister Girish Mahajan declared recently. Despite the rumors, Mahajan firmly assured that the state faces no real shortage.
In recent days, an unusual rise in fuel demand has resulted in an 'artificial shortage,' according to the minister. He stated that this is largely due to misinformation and statements from opposition figures.
Mahajan emphasized that petrol pump operators are well-stocked, and the Union government has guaranteed a continued supply of cooking gas, urging the public to refrain from hoarding. The minister warned that those spreading false rumors on social media might face consequences.
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