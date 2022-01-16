Left Menu

Somali government spokesperson wounded in suicide bomb attack -police, state media

Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble, in whose office Moalimuu works, called the bombing an "odious terrorist attack" in a statement on Twitter. Nasra Bashir Ali, state media special correspondent in Roble's office, tweeted that the bomber targeted Moalimuu as he was passing in his vehicle, and that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 17:05 IST
Somali government spokesperson wounded in suicide bomb attack -police, state media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Somalia's government spokesperson was wounded on Sunday in an explosion at a road junction set off by a suicide bomber in the capital Mogadishu, police and the national news agency said. The al Qaeda-linked Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, in comments on its Andalus radio station, claimed responsibility for the attack on Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, who was rushed to hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

At the scene of the blast, the remains of the suicide bomber were scattered on the ground close to Moalimuu's four-wheel-drive vehicle with its back windows blown off. Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble, in whose office Moalimuu works, called the bombing an "odious terrorist attack" in a statement on Twitter.

Nasra Bashir Ali, state media special correspondent in Roble's office, tweeted that the bomber targeted Moalimuu as he was passing in his vehicle, and that his injuries were not life-threatening. Al Shabaab frequently carries out gun and bomb attacks on Somali security and government targets, but also on civilians.

It aims to topple the U.N.-backed central government and impose its own harsh interpretation of Islamic law. It also carries out attacks on African Union peacekeeping troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022