Russia wants NATO forces to leave Romania, Bulgaria - foreign ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-01-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 14:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return to its 1997 borders.

Replying to a question about what that would mean for Bulgaria and Romania, which joined NATO after 1997, the ministry said Russia wanted all foreign troops, weapons and other military hardware withdrawn from those countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

