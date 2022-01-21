Russia wants NATO forces to leave Romania, Bulgaria - foreign ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-01-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 14:01 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.
Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return to its 1997 borders.
Replying to a question about what that would mean for Bulgaria and Romania, which joined NATO after 1997, the ministry said Russia wanted all foreign troops, weapons and other military hardware withdrawn from those countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West: Syria must answer 20 questions on its chemical weapons
Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank clash - military
Kanye West believes he will end up with 'soulmate' Kim Kardashian
Kanye West, Billie Eilish to headline 2022 Coachella festival
West Bengal CM to have virtual meeting with PM Modi tomorrow on COVID situation