Clubhouse app chat case: Delhi Police says man from Lucknow to join investigation

The Delhi Police on Saturday said an 18-year-old man from Lucknow will be joining the investigation in connection with a chat on the Clubhouse application wherein objectionable and abusive comments were passed against women.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 16:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police on Saturday said an 18-year-old man from Lucknow will be joining the investigation in connection with a chat on the Clubhouse application wherein objectionable and abusive comments were passed against women. The man has been identified as Rahul Kapoor, who had registered himself with the user-ID 'Bismillah' on the application. Kapoor claims that he created an audio chat room on Clubhouse on the instructions of a person identified as 'Sallos', Deputy Commissioner of Police K P S Malhotra said. The officer said Kapoor also told the team that he handed over the chat room's moderator key to 'Sallos'.

The 18-year-old's mobile phone has been seized and he will be joining investigations at Delhi by evening, police said. Further details are awaited.

