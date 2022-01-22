Clubhouse app chat case: Delhi Police says man from Lucknow to join investigation

The Delhi Police on Saturday said an 18-year-old man from Lucknow will be joining the investigation in connection with a chat on the Clubhouse application wherein objectionable and abusive comments were passed against women. The man has been identified as Rahul Kapoor, who had registered himself with the user-ID 'Bismillah' on the application. Kapoor claims that he created an audio chat room on Clubhouse on the instructions of a person identified as 'Sallos', Deputy Commissioner of Police K P S Malhotra said. The officer said Kapoor also told the team that he handed over the chat room's moderator key to 'Sallos'.

The 18-year-old's mobile phone has been seized and he will be joining investigations at Delhi by evening, police said. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)