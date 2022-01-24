Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Herat, Afghanistan
Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 01:02 IST
Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Saturday in the western Afghan city of Herat, it said in a post on Telegram on Sunday.
At least six people were killed when a blast ripped through a minivan in the city, officials said. Since the Taliban took over in August, a series of blasts and attacks, some claimed by Islamic State, have taken place across Afghanistan. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Frances Kerry)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
