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Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Political Unity and Criticism

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur lauds the Women's Reservation Bill as a 'historic decision.' The Bill aims to boost women's participation in governance. Despite criticism from the Congress, broad consensus expected for its passage during a special Parliamentary session. Prime Minister Modi seeks support from all party leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:42 IST
Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Political Unity and Criticism
BJP MLA Maithili Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur on Monday hailed the Women's Reservation Bill as a 'historic decision,' stating that its impact will be evident in the next Lok Sabha elections. The Bill, intended to fortify women's role in governance, is set to be discussed in a special Parliament session from April 16 to 18.

Thakur expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for championing the reservation, emphasizing its necessity for integrating women's empowerment into policy. She remarked on the unity among political workers, urging bipartisan support for women's rights and respect.

Janata Dal (United) Lok Sabha leader Dileshwar Kamait is optimistic about the Bill's passage, highlighting that PM Modi has appealed for cross-party consensus. A three-line whip has been issued for parliamentary attendance. Meanwhile, BJP's Syed Shahnawaz Hussain rebuked Congress criticisms, advocating for unified backing of the Bill despite opposition claims about representation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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