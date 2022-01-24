UAE says it intercepts 2 ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 24-01-2022 08:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 08:44 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday, its state-run news agency reported.
The WAM news agency said on Twitter that missile fragments fell harmlessly over the capital, Abu Dhabi.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
However, the attack came a week after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed an attack on the Emirati capital that killed three people and wounded six others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
