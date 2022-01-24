Left Menu

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-01-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 11:23 IST
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • France

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died aged 73, said a statement on Mugler's official Facebook post, confirming earlier French media reports.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace," said the statement.

