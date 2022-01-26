Left Menu

PM Modi pays homage at war memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country, on Republic Day on Wednesday. Modi was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs as he paid tributes at a solemn ceremony.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 10:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly built National War Memorial (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country, on Republic Day on Wednesday. Modi was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs as he paid tributes at a solemn ceremony. Republic Day events commence with the homage ceremony at the war memorial.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

