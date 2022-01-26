PM Modi pays homage at war memorial
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country, on Republic Day on Wednesday. Modi was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs as he paid tributes at a solemn ceremony.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 10:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country, on Republic Day on Wednesday. Modi was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs as he paid tributes at a solemn ceremony. Republic Day events commence with the homage ceremony at the war memorial.
India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US: In first-of-its-kind, man with terminal heart disease gets transplant of genetically modified pig heart
US: In first-of-its-kind, man with terminal heart disease gets transplant of genetically modified pig heart
PM Modi likely to hold meeting with CMs on Covid situation on Thursday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recovering well: Official
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 25th National Youth Festival on Tuesday