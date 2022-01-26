Republic Day celebrated amid tight security in Rajasthan

The 73nd Republic Day was celebrated amid tight security arrangements in Rajasthan on Wednesday where Governor Kalraj Mishra unfurled the tricolour at Sawai Man Singh stadium here.

The Republic Day celebrations were held at all district headquarters of the state with the compliance of COVID-19 related guidelines like social distancing and wearing face masks.

In the state-level function at the stadium, Governor Mishra unfurled the national flag and inspected a parade.

''Hearty congratulations to the country, the people of the state and the brave soldiers posted on the border on the 73rd RepublicDay. On this occasion, I call upon all of you to take a pledge to participate in the overall development of the country and the state along with safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation,'' Mishra said in a tweet.

Folk artists, police and military bands performed on the occasion.

On arrival at the stadium, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot received the Governor.

Earlier, the Governor unfurled the flag at Raj Bhavan also.

Similarly, Gehlot also unfurled the tricolour at his residence in the morning and attended the Republic Day program at Badi Chaupar and state Congress committee headquarters.

''Republic Day gives an opportunity to take a resolution that in the coming times, we should strengthen our constitution further. Today, whether it is a constitution, whether it is a democracy, such an environment has been created for it that I do not know what will happen in the coming time,'' Gehlot told reporters.

He further said, ''There is a pressure on all the agencies inside the country, there is an atmosphere of unrest, there is an atmosphere of distrust, there is an atmosphere of tension, we repeatedly say that there should be love, brotherhood and harmony among the countrymen, and people of all religions-all caste so that we can become stronger.'' The Republic Day functions were also held in various government offices on the occasion.