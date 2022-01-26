Left Menu

Lakshadweep witnessing radical transformation, says official

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:18 IST
Celebrating the country's 73rd Republic Day, a top official of the Lakshadweep administration on Wednesday said the islands have come a long way in developmental activities and ensuring welfare measures as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advisor to the administrator A Anbarasu greeted the citizens of Lakshadweep on behalf of administrator Praful Patel on the occasion.

Addressing the people after unfurling the national flag here, Anbarasu said Lakshadweep has been witnessing a radical transformation in recent times through consistent, continuous and concerted efforts in bringing holistic development in health, education, fisheries, tourism, connectivity, infrastructure, promotion of clean and green energy and blue economy.

The advisor inspected the parade. In his Republic Day speech, he congratulated the citizens for being the first among the States and Union Territories in achieving 100 per cent first and second dose vaccination in all the categories. The function held here witnessed huge participation of people, elected representatives, students and staff of the Lakshadweep administration, an official press release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

