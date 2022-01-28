Left Menu

PM Modi to address NCC Rally at Cariappa Ground today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital today at around 12 Noon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 05:34 IST
PM Modi to address NCC Rally at Cariappa Ground today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital today at around 12 Noon. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the Rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on 28 January every year.

At the event, Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents and also witness the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes. The best cadets will receive a medal and baton from the Prime Minister, said the statement. India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday in the year when the country is celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Australia reports fewer COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations steady and more

Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scienc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022