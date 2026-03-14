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Controversy Over Wayanad Twin Tunnel Project

Environmental activists are opposing a twin tunnel road project in Maripuzha, Wayanad, fearing environmental destruction and landslides. Allegations of corruption and neglect in the environmental impact assessment process have been raised, with claims the project could destabilize the Western Ghats and damage natural water sources, affecting local wildlife and the environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:00 IST
Controversy Over Wayanad Twin Tunnel Project
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  • India

Environmental activists and groups have raised strong opposition to the twin tunnel road project in Maripuzha, Wayanad. They argue that the project, lacking comprehensive scientific studies and an environmental impact assessment (EIA), poses a significant threat to the region's stability.

According to Thomas Ambalavayal, Wayanad district secretary of the Environment Protection Committee, the tunnels are being drilled through sensitive mountain ranges, potentially leading to landslides similar to those that claimed over 200 lives in Mundakkai and Chooralmala in 2024. The committee has escalated their concerns to the Supreme Court to halt the project.

Environmental activist Basheer Anand John and CPI(ML) Red Star district secretary K V Prakash alleged massive corruption behind the project, highlighting the involvement of real estate and quarry mafias. Prakash criticized the project as a scam, claiming that the funds allocated could instead build a much-needed super specialty hospital for Wayanad's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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