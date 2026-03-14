Clashes Erupt in Kolkata: TMC Accuses BJP of Violence Against Women
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused BJP workers of attacking West Bengal minister Shashi Panja's residence ahead of Prime Minister Modi's rally. Banerjee condemned the alleged violence as an assault on all women in Bengal, linking it with the BJP's past actions aimed at inciting unrest.
- Country:
- India
Tensions soared in Kolkata as senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee accused BJP workers of violently attacking the residence of West Bengal minister Shashi Panja. The incident occurred shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, resulting in injuries to both party supporters and police personnel.
Banerjee condemned the violence as a direct assault on women in the state, describing it as 'dastardly and reprehensible'. He alleged that stones and bricks were thrown at Panja's home, and that this aggression was spurred by the Prime Minister's presence in the city.
The TMC leader also linked the incident to past events involving the BJP, claiming an ongoing strategy to instigate unrest in West Bengal. He warned that Bengal's citizens would not forgive such provocations, vowing to resist the BJP's attempts to spread fear and disrupt peace in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TMC
- BJP
- Abhishek Banerjee
- Shashi Panja
- Kolkata
- Modi
- Rally
- Violence
- Woman
- supporters
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil Erupts in Kolkata Ahead of PM Modi's Rally
Political Tensions Soar: TMC and BJP Clash Ahead of Modi's Kolkata Rally
Modi's Battle Cry: 'Save the Soul of Bengal'
Modi's Influence Secures India's Energy Supply Amidst Global Chaos
Stalin Urges Modi for Higher Rice Procurement Target amid Record Harvest