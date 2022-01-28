Left Menu

Russia aggression against Ukraine could take many forms, Stoltenberg says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-01-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 19:42 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the West be prepared for different forms of Russian aggression against Ukraine, not necessarily a land attack.

Stoltenberg, speaking online from Brussels at a Washington think-tank event, said that Russia's massing of troops at Ukraine's borders and in Belarus could lead to a "fully-fledged Russian invasion" but that there were other methods.

He listed a cyber attack, an attempted coup and sabotage as examples, saying "we need to be prepared for a wide range of different forms of aggression."

