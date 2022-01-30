U.S. condemns N.Korea missile launch, urges no more destabilising acts
The United States condemned North Korea's latest missile launch and called on Pyongyang to refrain from further destabilising acts, the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement on Sunday.
The statement said the command assessed that the test did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. territory, personnel, or allies.
