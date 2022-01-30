Left Menu

U.S. condemns N.Korea missile launch, urges no more destabilising acts

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 30-01-2022 08:59 IST
U.S. condemns N.Korea missile launch, urges no more destabilising acts
  • South Korea

The United States condemned North Korea's latest missile launch and called on Pyongyang to refrain from further destabilising acts, the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said the command assessed that the test did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. territory, personnel, or allies.

