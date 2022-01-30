Left Menu

Bengal: Man kills wife, buries her in forest

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 30-01-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 22:02 IST
Bengal: Man kills wife, buries her in forest
A man allegedly killed his wife and buried the body in a forest area in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Sunday.

Sancharia Oraon went missing on January 25, following which her family lodged a complaint at the Lataguri police station, they said.

Her husband Mithun, a daily wager, was arrested during the course of the investigation and he confessed to killing her, police claimed.

The body was dug out on Sunday from near the labourers' quarters in Compartment 5 area in Kranti block, they said.

Police said they are interrogating the husband to ascertain the motive of the killing.

