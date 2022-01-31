Left Menu

Boris Johnson tries to change subject from ''partygate'' woes

PTI | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:19 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
The British government says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a report from an investigation into lockdown-breaching government parties.

The Cabinet Office says senior civil servant Sue Gray "has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister." Johnson's office has promised the report will be published "swiftly," and the prime minister will address Parliament about its findings later.

But some of Gray's findings are being withheld because of a separate police investigation into whether some of the gatherings broke COVID-19 laws.

Allegations that the prime minister and his staff flouted restrictions imposed on the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus have caused public anger and led some Conservative lawmakers to call for Johnson's resignation.

Johnson has urged his critics to wait for Gray's conclusions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

