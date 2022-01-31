Boris Johnson tries to change subject from ''partygate'' woes

The British government says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a report from an investigation into lockdown-breaching government parties.

The Cabinet Office says senior civil servant Sue Gray "has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister." Johnson's office has promised the report will be published "swiftly," and the prime minister will address Parliament about its findings later.

But some of Gray's findings are being withheld because of a separate police investigation into whether some of the gatherings broke COVID-19 laws.

Allegations that the prime minister and his staff flouted restrictions imposed on the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus have caused public anger and led some Conservative lawmakers to call for Johnson's resignation.

Johnson has urged his critics to wait for Gray's conclusions.

