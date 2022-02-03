France hopes to seal Romania 1.2 bln euro warship deal quickly

France hopes a deal to sell four warships to Romania for 1.2 billion euros ($1.35 billion) will be concluded soon as the two sides look to ensure security in the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.

The deal, which would also see Naval Group renovate two existing Romanian frigates alongside Romanian company Santierul Naval Constanta, was agreed in 2019 but held up due to legal wranglings. ($1 = 0.8858 euros)

