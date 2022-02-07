Iraq parliament fails to elect new president - lawmakers
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:05 IST
Iraq's parliament failed on Monday to elect a president as it lacked the quorum to hold a voting session, lawmakers said.
Iraq held general elections in October.
