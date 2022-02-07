Left Menu

MP: Nirjhani Mahotsav to express gratitude to Narmada to begin on Tue

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Nirjhani Mahotsav, a festival to express gratitude to the Narmada River, will begin along its banks across the districts of the state on Tuesday.Rivers have played an important role in human civilization and culture. Our civilizations developed on the banks of rivers and this is where cultures have flourished.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-02-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 19:28 IST
MP: Nirjhani Mahotsav to express gratitude to Narmada to begin on Tue
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 'Nirjhani Mahotsav', a festival to express gratitude to the Narmada River, will begin along its banks across the districts of the state on Tuesday.

“Rivers have played an important role in human civilization and culture. Our civilizations developed on the banks of rivers and this is where cultures have flourished. In our country, Neer (water), Nari (women) and Nadi (river) are all revered,'' the CM said on Sunday.

With this view, 'Nirjhani Mahotsav' is being organized on Narmada Jayanti to express gratitude towards Ma Narmada, MP's lifeline, he said, adding that multi-cultural forms of culture which developed on the banks of the river will be exhibited on the occasion.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary (culture and tourism) said as part of 'Azadi ke Amrit Mahotsav, cultural programmes will be organized in the districts of Amarkantak (Anuppur), Dindori, Mandla, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Nemawar (Dewas), Barman Ghat (Narsinghpur). Omkareshwar (Khandwa), Mandleshwar (Khargone), Dahi (Dhar) and Barwani on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti on Tuesday.

The Mahotsav would see a plethora of rich cultural expressions such as tribal and folk-dance forms, 'Leela Natya,' musical performances, including singing and instrumental, as well as an exhibition of tribal paintings narrating stories focusing on various aspects of the river, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022