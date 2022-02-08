Left Menu

Civil supplies officer held by Lokayukta cops for bribery in MP

The accused, identified as M S Upadhyay, Anuppur district in-charge of the civil supplies corporation, was caught on Monday evening, Lokayukta Special Police Establishments Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Parihar said.

PTI | Anuppur | Updated: 08-02-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 10:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An official of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation was arrested here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 for issuing work order for a contract, a Lokayukta police official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as M S Upadhyay, Anuppur district in-charge of the civil supplies corporation, was caught on Monday evening, Lokayukta Special Police Establishment's Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Parihar said. Following a complaint against Upadhyay, a trap was laid and he was caught while accepting the bribe at his office here, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

