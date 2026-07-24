Russian Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates

The Russian central bank announced on Friday a reduction in its benchmark interest rate to 14% from the previous 14.25%. This decision is part of efforts to bolster economic growth amid varying financial conditions.

The move reflects the central bank's strategy to influence borrowing costs and address inflationary pressures in the economy. By adjusting the interest rate, the bank aims to create a more favorable economic environment.

This development marks a significant step in the country's monetary policy, highlighting a response to economic indicators and the necessity to support broader economic objectives.