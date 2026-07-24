Intel's AI-Driven Turnaround Spurs Stock Surge

Intel's shares rose 6% after the company announced a bullish forecast powered by the AI boom. With increased demand for data center CPUs, Intel raised its capital expenditure estimate to $20 billion. The tech giant is positioning itself as a significant player in the AI-driven semiconductor market amidst global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 16:01 IST
Intel's AI-Driven Turnaround Spurs Stock Surge
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Intel's shares climbed 6% in premarket trading on Friday, riding the wave of an optimistic financial forecast as the AI boom fuels the chipmaker's recovery efforts. The company projected third-quarter revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and increased its annual capital expenditure estimate to $20 billion from the previous $18 billion.

Intel's positive outlook stems from the growing demand for its data center CPUs among customers building AI infrastructure. CEO Lip-Bu Tan is steering the company to capitalize on AI-driven semiconductor demand, challenging Nvidia's dominance in accelerator chips. Analysts from Melius Research noted that the raised capex indicates confidence in cash flow, demand visibility, and attracting Foundry customers.

Although a recent selloff in global chip stocks impacted Intel, its shares have more than doubled this year, buoyed by optimism regarding its turnaround. Strong results led several analysts to increase their price targets, with the median target now about 8.8% above the recent close. Tan has bolstered Intel's finances with support from the U.S. government as the company aims to play a crucial role in domestic semiconductor production. The rise in AI agents has spurred demand for data center CPUs, with orders surpassing Intel's production capacity according to company executives.

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