Juergen Klopp to Lead Germany: A New Era for Football

Germany has appointed Juergen Klopp as head coach on a four-year contract, hoping he will revitalize the national football team after a third consecutive disappointing World Cup performance. Klopp, replacing Julian Nagelsmann, brings experience from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund. Former player Per Mertesacker also joins as managing director for sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 16:04 IST
Juergen Klopp to Lead Germany: A New Era for Football
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's football association has appointed renowned coach Juergen Klopp as the head coach of the national team, marking a new chapter for the squad. Klopp, formerly with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, will lead the team into a new era following another disappointing World Cup campaign.

Klopp expressed excitement about the opportunity, stating, "The national team can connect us Germans like hardly anything else. I'm looking forward to developing a team that fights for each other and enjoys the game." He will work alongside Peter Krawietz, Pep Lijnders, and Sven Bender.

The DFB also announced that former World Cup winner Per Mertesacker will serve as managing director for sport. The appointment of Klopp, a favorite among fans and DFB officials, comes with high expectations as Germany looks to rebuild its football prowess.

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