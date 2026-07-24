Lettuce Linked: Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Spreads Across More States

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its investigation into a cyclosporiasis outbreak, connecting four more states—Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania—to the lettuce-borne illness originally traced to central Mexico.

This development adds to five states initially affected, as reports indicate potential late confirmation of cases. So far, 41 states have reported infections, with links being investigated to iceberg lettuce by Taylor Farms, found at various retail and restaurant locations.

Michigan remains hardest hit, tallying 7,644 cases as of Thursday, prompting a national recall from Taylor Farms. Meanwhile, the Mexican health ministry reports negative cyclospora findings in inspections, yet processing halts continue at implicated facilities.