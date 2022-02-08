Girl raped by shopkeeper in UP

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a shopkeeper who also filmed the act, police said on Tuesday.

Family members of the victim told police that she had gone to buy some goods from a shop where the shopkeeper sexually assaulted her. He also made a video of the act and shared it on social media, the police said The incident took place on Sunday in the Purkazi area of the district, they added.

Police said a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested.

