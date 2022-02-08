Left Menu

Girl raped by shopkeeper in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-02-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a shopkeeper who also filmed the act, police said on Tuesday.

Family members of the victim told police that she had gone to buy some goods from a shop where the shopkeeper sexually assaulted her. He also made a video of the act and shared it on social media, the police said The incident took place on Sunday in the Purkazi area of the district, they added.

Police said a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

