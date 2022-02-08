Cochin Shipyard delivers 3 vessels to BSF

The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Tuesday delivered the three Floating Border Out-Post (FBOPs) vessels to the Border Security Force (BSF).

With this, the Shipyard has delivered six vessels out of nine FBOPs being built for the BSF, the CSL said.

''The vessels which were flagged off on Republic Day from Kochi reached the area of operations for its deployment at Sundarbans near Indo-Bangladesh border waters,'' the CSL said in a release.

CSL General Manager A Sivakumar signed the delivery and protocol documents with Kumal Mazumdar, the DIG of BSF, in a function held at Kolkata.

The three FBOPs of 46 meter length are built for the Water Wing of the BSF.

''These vessels are designed in-house by CSL & classed by Indian Register of Shipping. Each FBOP is designed with stowage arrangements for four fast patrol boats, which can be launched and hoisted using its own davit system,'' the release said.

The vessels will act as a floating base for the flotilla of fast patrol boats and will supply petrol, fresh water and provisions to the smaller boats and are to be deployed on India's eastern and western borders to protect Indian territory.

