Maha: Senior citizen booked for cheating relative of Rs 4 lakh with promise of job

An offence has been registered against a 75-year-old woman for allegedly cheating her relative of Rs 4 lakh by promising to get him a job in the Kalyan civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

A case under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered against Suman Wakle, an official from Badlapur police station said.

According to the police, the complainant's son had approached the accused seeking employment in August 2016, and the latter informed him that her son had got a job in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) by paying Rs 4 lakh. The accused took Rs 4 lakh from the complainant's family, but didn't get the man a job or return the money, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

