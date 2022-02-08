Left Menu

Olympics-Member of German team tests positive for COVID on arrival in Beijing

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 19:25 IST
A member of Team Germany tested positive for COVID-19 upon landing in Beijing for the Winter Olympics on Tuesday evening, the team said in a statement.

Germany, who already have three athletes and a staff member in quarantine -- including three-time Nordic combined gold medallist Eric Frenzel -- said the team member had been isolated and would undergo further tests to confirm the result. It did not say whether the team member, who had no symptoms, was an athlete or staff member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

