Pakistan Navigates Diplomatic Tightrope Amidst U.S.-Iran Tensions

Pakistan is exploring ways to restart halted U.S.-Iran negotiations aimed at resolving a nearly five-month-old conflict, according to three Pakistani sources. This initiative follows a diplomatic push by China and involved talks during Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni's visit to Islamabad, his second trip in ten days.

Though Pakistan faces significant challenges as a mediator, given existing disputes, its reliance on economic support from Saudi Arabia and China influences its diplomatic stance. Relations with both nations are crucial, particularly in light of the Houthi movement's recent declaration of a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, Islamabad's ally.

China, Iran's largest trade partner and supporter of Pakistan's peace efforts, is concerned about disruptions in key trade routes. Beijing has voiced its backing of Pakistan's mediation efforts, reiterating its commitment to Gulf region peace, amidst escalating tensions impacting global oil supplies.