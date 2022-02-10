BRIEF-National Football League Teams Up With Roblox To Expand Metaverse Presence With NFL Tycoon Experience
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 05:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 05:11 IST
Feb 9 (Reuters) -
* NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE TEAMS UP WITH ROBLOX TO EXPAND METAVERSE PRESENCE WITH NFL TYCOON EXPERIENCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
