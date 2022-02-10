BRIEF-National Football League Teams Up With Roblox To Expand Metaverse Presence With NFL Tycoon Experience

Feb 9 (Reuters) -

* NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE TEAMS UP WITH ROBLOX TO EXPAND METAVERSE PRESENCE WITH NFL TYCOON EXPERIENCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Also Read: Delhi BJP leaders to stage sit-in outside CM Kejriwal's residence from Feb 9

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)