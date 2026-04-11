Dravidian Model 2.0: A New Dawn in Tamil Nadu Politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed confidence in his party's prospects in the upcoming state assembly elections, suggesting the DMK-led alliance could secure over 200 seats. In an interview, Stalin highlighted the significant welfare initiatives launched under his administration, including groundbreaking schemes focused on women's empowerment and child welfare.

Stalin criticized the opposition AIADMK for allegedly being influenced by the BJP, describing their lack of ideology. He emphasized the local nature of his party's governance, challenging claims reminiscent of centralized influence purported by opponents.

With significant achievements touted under his administration, Stalin also addressed gender safety concerns, pointing to enhanced legal measures and tangible actions that have earned Tamil Nadu recognition as a leader in women's safety across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)