Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulations

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has alleged that the BJP, with assistance from the Election Commission, attempted to undermine her candidacy in the Bhabanipur constituency. According to Banerjee, false cases were fabricated against her, but the effort was thwarted by her party workers and public support.

Addressing a rally in Paschim Medinipur, Banerjee accused the BJP of removing 90 lakh voters from the electoral rolls through coercion. She asserted that the deletion disproportionately affected Hindu and Muslim voters, questioning if Bengalis were expected to constantly prove their citizenship.

The Chief Minister criticized the BJP's intention to implement the Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal, describing it as an attempt to undermine the democratic rights of backward communities. Banerjee declared her commitment to preventing UCC's enactment and predicted the end of BJP's power in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)