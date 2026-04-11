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Autorickshaw Drivers Strike Over Alleged Police Assault

Autorickshaw drivers at Thampanoor railway station staged a brief protest after a police officer allegedly assaulted one of their colleagues. The incident involved abuse and physical harm over parking conflicts. The strike was called off after assurances of appropriate action were given by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:10 IST
Autorickshaw Drivers Strike Over Alleged Police Assault
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Autorickshaw drivers at the Thampanoor railway station initiated a brief strike on Saturday morning, protesting the alleged assault of a colleague by a railway police officer, officials reported. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over vehicle parking.

An official at Thampanoor confirmed that a case will be registered as the matter came under investigation. According to witness accounts from other drivers, the officer involved allegedly abused and physically assaulted their colleague.

In response to the incident, the drivers began their strike, demanding justice. The protest was eventually called off following assurances that relevant actions would be undertaken to address the situation by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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