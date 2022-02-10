France to decide on adapting military forces in Mali in next few weeks - minister
France will decide in the next few weeks on how to adjust its military presence in Mali, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.
Speaking to France Inter, Le Drian did not say that French troops would completely withdraw from its former colony.
