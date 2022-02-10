Left Menu

Five held for petrol pump robbery in Thane city

His arrest led them to Sudhakar Mohite 34, Vinod Kadam 26 and Bhaskar Sawant 27, and later to a fifth accused, Ritesh Mandavkar 29.Mandavkar, who was working at the petrol pump at the time of the crime, allegedly gave the key to the office to the co-accused.Vinod Kadam has prior offences registered against him at Vatar and Pusegaon police stations, while Sudhakar Mohite was wanted in cases in Satara as well as Karnataka, police said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 18:37 IST
Five held for petrol pump robbery in Thane city
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Thursday claimed to have solved an early-morning robbery at a petrol pump here with the arrest of five persons including an employee.

Unidentified persons had looted Rs 27.5 lakh in cash from a petrol pump in Kapurbawdi area in the wee hours of January 31. During the probe, Rs 15 lakh were found buried in puja room at the house of Vinod Kadam, one of the accused, in Satara district, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod on Thursday.

The accused apparently spent the rest of the money, he told reporters.

A team of Kapurbawdi police station headed by senior inspector Uttam Sonawane scanned the footage of some 35 CCTV cameras during the probe.

Police got a tip-off that a serving or former employee possibly helped the robbers by giving them a key to the automatic lock of the office where the safe was kept, the DCP said. Police first arrested Nayan Pawar (20), a former employee, from Kadegaon in Sangli district. His arrest led them to Sudhakar Mohite (34), Vinod Kadam (26) and Bhaskar Sawant (27), and later to a fifth accused, Ritesh Mandavkar (29).

Mandavkar, who was working at the petrol pump at the time of the crime, allegedly gave the key to the office to the co-accused.

Vinod Kadam has prior offences registered against him at Vatar and Pusegaon police stations, while Sudhakar Mohite was wanted in cases in Satara as well as Karnataka, police said. Sawant too has cases registered against him at Vaduz police station in Satara, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022