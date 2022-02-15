U.S. Secretary of State Blinken holds phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov -official

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was speaking to his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, by phone on Tuesday, a senior State Department official said.

"When they last spoke, they agreed to stay in touch," the official said of Blinken and Lavrov, amid diplomatic efforts by the West to deter a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia said on Tuesday some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine and mocked Western warnings about a looming invasion.

