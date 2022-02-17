Left Menu

Russian foreign ministry website goes back online

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 22:07 IST
The website of Russia's foreign ministry went back online late on Thursday after going down for a few hours.

The TASS news agency cited the ministry as saying that the website had gone down due to technical issues, without elaborating.

