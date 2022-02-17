Russian foreign ministry website goes back online
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 22:07 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The website of Russia's foreign ministry went back online late on Thursday after going down for a few hours.
The TASS news agency cited the ministry as saying that the website had gone down due to technical issues, without elaborating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement