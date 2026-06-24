Major Bridge Upgrades Planned for Ōtorohanga

Ōtorohanga is preparing for a series of major bridge projects as work gets underway to repair and strengthen key transport links damaged by severe weather earlier this year. Transport Minister Chris Bishop said three important bridge projects will be carried out during the second half of 2026, helping improve safety and reliability for motorists, businesses and local communities.

The project involves the Mangaorongo Bridge on State Highway 3, which suffered damage during flooding earlier this year. Repairs will be completed alongside riverbank strengthening work designed to reduce the risk of future flood-related damage. The additional protection measures are intended to improve the bridge's resilience and help safeguard a critical route that serves both local traffic and freight movements.

Major work planned for Symes Bridge

Attention will also turn to Symes Bridge on State Highway 39, where significant erosion caused by February's storm undermined sections beneath the structure. Repair work is scheduled to begin in early July and is expected to take approximately five weeks. This initial stage will focus on addressing the damage caused by floodwaters and stabilising the bridge foundations.

A larger upgrade project is planned later in the year. The bridge deck and supporting beams will be replaced, creating a stronger and wider structure capable of handling future demands more effectively. Officials say replacing these key components will improve safety while increasing the bridge's durability during severe weather events.

Permanent replacement planned for Mangati Bridge

Further north along State Highway 39, efforts continue to restore a permanent crossing at Mangati Bridge.

The original bridge was destroyed during the February flood, forcing authorities to install a temporary single-lane Acrow bridge in March to maintain access for road users.

While the temporary structure remains in place, NZTA is moving ahead with plans for a permanent two-lane replacement bridge. A tender process is currently underway to select a contractor for the project.

More details about the permanent bridge are expected to be released in the coming months.

Bishop said the projects reflect the Government's focus on maintaining essential infrastructure and ensuring communities remain connected. Reliable transport links play a vital role for residents, businesses and freight operators, making bridge resilience an important part of the region's long-term transport network.