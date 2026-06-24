Charter School Expansion Cleared Under New Education Reforms

A major change to New Zealand's education system will make it easier for successful charter school sponsors to open additional schools across the country, following the third reading of the Education and Training (System Reform) Amendment Bill. Associate Education Minister David Seymour said the reform removes a key barrier that previously required sponsors to go through a separate application process each time they wanted to establish a new charter school.

Under the new rules, a sponsor that has already demonstrated success can operate multiple schools under a single contract. Seymour said the change will allow proven education models to reach more communities and provide greater opportunities for students who are benefiting from alternative approaches to learning.

Growing demand highlights interest from families

Northwest College in Auckland has expanded into a larger facility after enrolments exceeded expectations, while demand continues to outpace available places. Twin Oaks School, which opened in Term 3 last year, has also outgrown its original site and is preparing to move into a larger space.

Seymour pointed to international research showing that expanding successful school networks can produce strong educational outcomes. He highlighted the KIPP charter school network in the United States, where students who remained in the programme through middle and high school were far more likely to complete a four-year university degree than comparable students. The Minister said allowing successful schools to grow gives more families access to education models that have already demonstrated positive results.

Schools report gains in achievement and attendance

Data released by several charter schools suggests improvements in both academic performance and student engagement. At TIPENE, assessment results collected in early 2025 showed more than half of students were below expected achievement levels in reading, writing and mathematics. By the end of the year, around four out of five students were meeting or exceeding expected standards across those subjects.

École Française Internationale Auckland exceeded government attendance and achievement targets during its first year of operation. Twin Oaks School reported a regular attendance rate of 98 per cent during the first term of this year. Schools working with previously disengaged students have also reported progress. Christchurch North College began its first year with a regular attendance rate of 28 per cent among students who had largely disconnected from education. By Term 4, attendance had risen to 42 per cent.

At BUSY School NZ, students had an average attendance rate of just 19 per cent before enrolling. The school now reports attendance of 83 per cent. Seymour said charter schools are showing how different educational approaches can help students reconnect with learning. He added that while charter schools receive greater freedom in how they operate, they will continue to face strict performance targets and close accountability measures to ensure strong outcomes for students.