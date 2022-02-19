Left Menu

Maha: Rickshaw passenger alleges theft of her gold jewellery during journey

A 57-year-old woman has lodged a police complaint alleging that her co-passenger in autorickshaw stole her gold jewellery worth over Rs 7 lakh at Dombivli in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Saturday. As per the womans complaint, she was going in a rickshaw to a marriage hall carrying a bag, which contained her gold jewellery worth Rs 7.30 lakh.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-02-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 09:50 IST
Maha: Rickshaw passenger alleges theft of her gold jewellery during journey
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old woman has lodged a police complaint alleging that her co-passenger in autorickshaw stole her gold jewellery worth over Rs 7 lakh at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the victim was on her way to attend a marriage ceremony, he said. ''As per the woman's complaint, she was going in a rickshaw to a marriage hall carrying a bag, which contained her gold jewellery worth Rs 7.30 lakh. On the way, a woman wearing soiled clothes and with a child in her arms got into the vehicle,'' the official of Tilak Nagar police station in Dombivli said.

The unidentified woman, who apparently knew the driver, tried to sit close to the victim although there was sufficient space in the rickshaw. She also asked the complainant to take her in her lap. After some distance, the woman with the child got down and walked away, he added. When the victim later checked her bag, she found her jewellery missing. According to the complainant, her co-passenger decamped with her valuables by diverting her attention, the official said.

An offence has been registered in this connection and a probe is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global
4
Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?

Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022