Asian Markets and Tech Trades: Navigating Uncertainty in a New Quarter

Asian share markets entered the new quarter cautiously due to U.S.-Iran talks stalling and potential Japanese intervention as the yen hit a 40-year low. Despite pressure from rising U.S. Treasury yields, optimism in tech trades continues to buoy investors as the upcoming earnings season approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asian Share Markets Started The New Quarter In A Cautious Mood On Wednesday As Talks Between The United States And Iran Hit New Hurdles | Updated: 01-07-2026 07:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 07:24 IST
Asian Markets and Tech Trades: Navigating Uncertainty in a New Quarter
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Asian share markets started the new quarter cautiously on Wednesday, confronted by challenges in U.S.-Iran negotiations and possible Japanese intervention prompted by the yen's new 40-year low.

Tehran declared it would not engage with high-ranking U.S. representatives in the region, leaving both parties divided on establishing a framework for full access to the Strait of Hormuz. Simultaneously, bond markets experienced pressures following an increase in U.S. Treasury yields, as futures adjusted expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes before Thursday's crucial jobs report.

All eyes are on Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh at a European Central Bank conference for insights into prospective monetary tightening. Meanwhile, Japanese stocks continued to gain, with the Nikkei rising by 1.0%, as technology trades improved sentiment among major manufacturers to levels not observed since 2018.

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