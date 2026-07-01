Lime Zips Ahead: IPO Proves Electric with $167M Raise

Lime, backed by ride-share giant Uber, successfully raised $167 million in its U.S. initial public offering. This comes as a boost to a market for new listings that shows signs of revival.

The company, formerly Neutron Holdings, priced its 6.68 million shares at $25 each, meeting the midpoint of its marketing range of $24 to $26. The resilience of equity markets post-Iran conflict is encouraging, with a resurgence of IPO plans across sectors.

Founded in 2017, Lime is headquartered in San Francisco and offers short-term electric bike and scooter rentals in over 230 cities globally. The firm's services have become increasingly popular among urban commuters, and its 2025 revenue shows a significant rise despite financial losses, with Uber as a notable contributor to its revenue stream.