Lime Zips Ahead: IPO Proves Electric with $167M Raise
Lime, backed by Uber, raised $167 million in its U.S. IPO amidst increasing commuter demand for e-bikes and scooters. Despite past financial losses, Lime's market demand is strong, and it's set to debut on Nasdaq. High operating costs and regulatory hurdles define the industry.
Lime, backed by ride-share giant Uber, successfully raised $167 million in its U.S. initial public offering. This comes as a boost to a market for new listings that shows signs of revival.
The company, formerly Neutron Holdings, priced its 6.68 million shares at $25 each, meeting the midpoint of its marketing range of $24 to $26. The resilience of equity markets post-Iran conflict is encouraging, with a resurgence of IPO plans across sectors.
Founded in 2017, Lime is headquartered in San Francisco and offers short-term electric bike and scooter rentals in over 230 cities globally. The firm's services have become increasingly popular among urban commuters, and its 2025 revenue shows a significant rise despite financial losses, with Uber as a notable contributor to its revenue stream.