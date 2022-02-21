Left Menu

Biden-Putin summit can't solve anything without Ukraine, Kyiv says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-02-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:10 IST
Biden-Putin summit can't solve anything without Ukraine, Kyiv says
US President Joe Biden and Russia President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine welcomes the possibility of a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin but nothing can be solved without Kyiv's involvement, Ukraine's top security official said on Monday.

"No one can resolve our issue without us," Oleksiy Danilov told a briefing. "Everything should happen with our participation."

Biden and Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022