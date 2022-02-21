Lithuania demands additional EU sanctions on Belarus for hosting Russian troops
The EU must impose additional sanctions on Belarus for hosting Russian troops amid the latest tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday, suggesting such measures could target oil and potash exports.
"We have to be very specific about the cost for the current build-up for Belarus," Landbergis told reporters in Brussels, adding the European Union could close loopholes in the existing sanctions regime to target Belarussian oil and potash exports more than at the moment.
